Thomas Rhett is spreading a little light this week, releasing a new song along with a few of his famous friends. On Tuesday, March 30, which also happened to be Rhett's 30th birthday, the country singer premiered "Be A Light," which features Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

Rhett premiered the song live on Instagram on Tuesday and shared in a separate post that the track is about "encouraging you guys to stay positive and to be a light in a dark time and a dark place."

"I wrote 'Be A Light' last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world," Rhett added in a press release. "Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together."

Rhett co-wrote "Be A Light" with Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem. Proceeds from the song benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund, which is currently collecting funds to distribute to artists, musicians and other professionals in the music industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has temporarily shut down live music events.

Rhett called in to the Today show on Tuesday morning to discuss the song, telling Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that he originally wrote the song "based on where the world was at."

"For me, it was kind of like, 'What do you say?' For me it was just, how to be a light in a dark place, how to spread light in a place that seems like you can't," he said. "We wrote this song on the road... and when this all started happening, it felt like this is the perfect time to put a song like this out, it's always been one of my favorites so I'm glad that it's finally out there for people to hear."

