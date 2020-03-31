Jessie James Decker Shows off 'Extremely Loose Skin' on Her Stomach After 3 Kids, Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' About It

Jessie James Decker is opening up about the insecurities she has about her postpartum body while assuring her fellow mamas she is a "safe place to vent" their own complicated feelings about their body. The country singer got real about her struggle to accept the loose skin around her midsection Saturday after giving birth to kids Forrest Bradley, 2, Eric Thomas II, 4, and Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker, sharing photos of herself pinching the skin of her stomach while clad in a pink bikini.

“I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," Decker began her caption. “I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds.”

The "Southern Girl City Lights" artist admits she was "one of those lucky ducks who didn’t get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin," but explained that "because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin."

Undergoing "a few" breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try and tighten her breast skin, which Decker said at one piont "was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke," the reality personality revealed she now has "really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity."

The mother-of-three noted how "wild" the change in her body has been since she had children. "My ribs expanded to the point of certain dresses I can’t zip up that I used to and I weigh even less than I did then, and the amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans," she wrote.

Decker said her reason for sharing these feelings is "because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time."

Not wanting to "sound like I'm complaining one bit" and noting that pregnancy "is such a beautiful super power," Decker said, "I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes."

“Anyway sorry for the long story but it was just how I was feeling putting on my suit and I just want other women to know I’m with ya and we in this together and it’s a safe place here to vent!" she concluded.

Photo credit: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360