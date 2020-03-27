Lauren Alaina Shares Throwback Photo With 'Hero' Gwen Stefani During Self-Quarantine

Lauren Alaina is staying active on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping her followers entertained with throwback videos and photos, including her latest snap with one of her heroes. On Thursday, Alaina shared a photo of herself wearing a colored sequined dress and posing with Gwen Stefani, who was in a denim jacket, fringed denim shorts and sparkling thigh-high boots.

"Took this pic back GWEN we could still stand within six feet of each other," Alaina wrote, using one of her trademark puns. "Missing the #FriendsAndHeroesTour and getting to see one of my heroes." The snap was taken on Blake Shelton's Friends And Heroes Tour, which featured Alaina as an opening act. This year's tour began in February with Shelton, Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers and postponed its final two weekends this month due to the coronavirus. The rescheduled shows will take place in spring 2021.

During her self-quarantine, Alaina shared in a recent Instagram video that she's been spending time with her dad.

"We can go FATHER if we act as a team," she captioned a clip of herself singing current single "Getting Good" as her dad played the guitar. "The best thing about this quarantine is getting to spend it with my daddy. He’s my favorite guitar player in the whole wide world. He’s been playing for me since I was a little girl singing in restaurants in Rossville, Georgia. We are learning to soak up every moment because our lives are already good. #GettingGood."

Alaina's hashtag was a reference to her EP, Getting Good, which was released earlier this month. The six-track project includes the title track as well as five others that Alaina called "my heart" in an Instagram post announcing the project's release.

"I can’t believe we have finally put out new music," she shared. "I’m so excited to share where I’ve been the last few years. These six songs are my heart! This music shows the ups and downs. These songs are my heartbreaks, my inspiration, new love and loss. I hope you love them."

The 25-year-old told Apple Music that she was inspired to release new music after kicking off her That Girl Was Me Tour earlier this year.

"Before we did that tour, we had no intention of putting an EP out, but the people responded to the music so well," she said. "People literally recorded songs from live shows and learned the lyrics. I think it kind of rewired my brain a little bit: 'Hey, let’s get music in these people’s hands as much as we can.'"

