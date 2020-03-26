Blake Shelton Speaks out About Performing for 'ACM Presents: Our Country'

Although the ACM Awards had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in its place will be ACM Presents: Our Country, with more than a dozen artists performing from the comfort of their own home, including Blake Shelton. Shelton, who is scheduled to perform with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is speaking out about the unique opportunity.

"So cool what the ACMs are doing & honored to be part of it," Shelton posted on social media. "Can’t wait to share our special performance with y’all during [ACM Awards] Presents: Our Country — Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c on CBS."

Shelton recently spoke out about the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that he had closed all three of his Ole Red locations were temporarily closed, although he would continue to pay his employees.

"I haven't said anything about my Ole Red locations, the three that are open and then the one that's going to be open in Orlando," Shelton said in a video he shared on social media. "Obviously, I felt like it kind of went without saying that all of the locations are closed down, but I wanted to officially say that obviously, until this thing gets behind us, we've closed down the Nashville, Tishomingo and Gatlinburg locations.

"I want people to know that we do have a commitment to all of our employees," he added, "and we're taking care of them, and we're trying to figure out ways to take care of some of the artists and musicians that perform at the Ole Reds."

Shelton also urged his followers to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and self-isolating while the coronavirus outbreak continues.

"Until this thing gets behind us, we all have to do the right thing, so I'm out here in the middle of nowhere," Shelton added. "Just do the right thing, stay away from everybody. For some of us, that's not hard, 'cause nobody likes us.

"I will be coming back to you all, and passing along any new information, as far as Ole Reds go, and when we may reopen," he continued. "But for now, let's not think about that. Let's take our mandatory vacation and try to enjoy it. I'm thinking about y'all, and see you down the road."

The 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16. ACM Presents: Our Country will air on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

