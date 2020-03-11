Kane Brown Calls His New Car, a Tesla, His 'Dad Car'

A lot changed for Kane Brown when he welcomed his daughter, Kingsley Rose, into the world last October, including the vehicle he drives. The 26-year-old first drove a big jacked-up truck, which he gave to his wife, Katelyn, before getting another one, and then graduating to a more "sensible" car when he became a father.

"I went out and got a dad car," Brown told Taste of Country. "I got a Tesla."

Brown still has his truck, which he at one point was trying to sell, but he admits it has been parked for a while, likely since his daughter arrived.

"It's still there," Brown revealed. "It's dead. I don't drive it anymore."

Brown might not drive his beloved truck anymore, but he is enjoying his new role as a parent and a family man.

"Now I got my backbone in my daughter and my wife," Brown said in his just-released Velocity documentary. "I know they'll always be there. I feel a little more grown-up. I still feel like the little kid, but I feel like I'm grown-up, now that I'm a dad."

Brown, who grew up without a father, is especially determined to create the family life he never had.

Brown will continue his Worldwide Beautiful Tour later this month, with both Katelyn and Kingsley likely joining him for at least some of the dates. The tour's name is from a song on his upcoming, still-untitled next album.

"I'm really excited about it," Brown told Billboard. "I've got a song called 'Worldwide Beautiful,' which is also our tour name. It's a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I'm really excited about. I'm really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that's completely different than anything I've ever released. I'm not trying to leak anything, but I'm hyped."

Brown is joined on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour by Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. All of Brown's upcoming shows can be found by visiting his website.

