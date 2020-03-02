Kane Brown on How Fatherhood Changed Him: 'I Feel a Little More Grown Up'

When Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their daughter Kingsley Rose into the world in October, much changed for Brown. The singer became smitten by the little girl, and admits she changed almost everything about him, including how he feels about himself.

"Now I got my backbone in my daughter and my wife," Brown revealed in his new Velocity documentary. "I know they'll always be there. I feel a little more grown-up. I still feel like the little kid, but I feel like I'm grown-up, now that I'm a dad."

Brown's role as a father is also earning him praise from Katelyn as well.

"He's there every day, every night," Katelyn bragged. "When I was pregnant, he never missed a doctor's appointment."

Brown grew up without a father, who has been imprisoned for most of Brown's life, which is why he wants to be a constant presence in the life of Kingsley.

"Just being a dad that's always there, I think that'll be a huge part of her life," said Brown. "I can give her anything she wants. She's my life."

Brown is equally smitten with Katelyn as he is with Kingsley. The 26-year-old praised his wife of over a year in an emotional post on social media, ahead of his performance at his sold-out Staples Center show.

"The Bestest Freaking Friend I could ask for," Brown captioned the photo.

Not all has been easy for Brown recently. He is still mourning the loss of his drummer, Kenny Dixon, who was tragically killed in a car accident, while driving home after Brown ended his run with Jason Aldean on Aldean's Ride All Night Tour.

"I love you and I miss you. The band misses you," Brown said while accepting his CMT Artist of the Year Award, shortly after Dixon's death. "I wanna thank my management and CMT. You've all been so good to me, since I've been here. Thank you all so much for this award. My fans, everybody that's helped me get to where I'm at. Love to everybody. Country music, all the people I talk to, and I don't talk to, just know that I love you guys. I love the country community."

