Dolly Parton Fans Sound off After Icon Reveals She Wants to Return to Playboy for Her 75th Birthday

By Hannah Barnes

During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly Parton shared that she'd like to cover Playboy magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday next year, 43 years after she first covered the magazine in 1978 when she was 32.

"Well, I don't plan to retire," Parton told the publication. "I just turned 74. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it'd be such a hoot if they go for it. I don't know if they will ... if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Parton was also asked whether she would wear the same bunny ears and black leotard she sported for her original cover. "Maybe," she said. "I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

"The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much," she explained.

Many fans were all for the country icon's proposal.

Others less so.

Some people weren't even aware that Playboy is still around.

The singer's Playboy cover recently had a moment in the spotlight when she used it for a meme that instantly went viral and spawned a "Dolly Parton Challenge" on social media.

0comments

Parton was the first country star to appear on Playboy's cover. She's since been followed by Maren Morris, who posed for the magazine in 2019. Should Parton pose next year, she will be the second-oldest person to do so — in December, 77-year-old model Victoria Valentino covered the magazine in a throwback to the 1963 spread that she appeared in at age 20.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski

Start the Conversation

of