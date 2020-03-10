Dolly Parton Fans Sound off After Icon Reveals She Wants to Return to Playboy for Her 75th Birthday

During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly Parton shared that she'd like to cover Playboy magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday next year, 43 years after she first covered the magazine in 1978 when she was 32.

"Well, I don't plan to retire," Parton told the publication. "I just turned 74. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it'd be such a hoot if they go for it. I don't know if they will ... if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."