Nashville Tornado: How the Sounds, Rangers' Triple-A Affiliate, Are Helping Recovery Efforts

By Brian Jones

Nashville and middle Tennessee area were hit with a tornado on early Tuesday morning, which killed 25 people and damaged a number of buildings. First Horizon Park, the home of the Minor League Baseball team the Nashville Sounds, suffered damage. But the organization decided to provide supplies to neighbors who were victims of the storm. The Sounds, which are the triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, provided neighbors food, water and toiletries while they help recover and cleanup.

"On behalf of the entire Nashville Sounds organization, I would like to say thank you," Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said in a release per the Nashville Post. "The outpouring of support our front office staff has received from hundreds of individuals and businesses wanting and willing to help has been tremendous." "We ask for continued support to help those in desperate need during this trying time."

"We are thankful for our community and are with the entire city as we get through this together," the Sounds said on Twitter. "Our Germantown neighborhood sustained significant damage but we know we will make it through this."

One of the things that stands out with the stadium is the guitar-shaped scoreboard, which was damaged. The team announced it will be fixed soon.

The Rangers also released a statement on Twitter regarding the sounds.

The ballpark is currently closed and team operations will resume on Monday morning. The Sounds are set to start the season on April 9 against the Iowa Cubs.

