Kelsea Ballerini Opens up About Her Struggles With Anxiety

Bravo to Kelsea Ballerini for being so honest! The 26-year-old recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety, during a Q&A she had with her fans on Twitter, while Ballerini was on a plane.

When one fan asked Ballerini how she deals with anxiety, Ballerini admitted it was an ongoing struggle for her, but one that she was starting to overcome, mostly by learning how to take care of herself.

"This is a new one for me," Ballerini tweeted. "Growing up talking about anxiety was really taboo. but I realized it’s very real and something I struggle with often. I go to therapy. I call people I trust. I take moments for myself to shut the door and get my head right. I really value boundaries."

Ballerini also opened up about the title of her upcoming third studio album, Kelsea, explaining why she could only name it after herself.

"While I was writing and making this album, I was also coming up for air for the first time in 6 years," Ballerini acknowledged. "I was re-getting to know myself. you hear a lot of that throughout the record. it’s the music that puts us on a first-name basis."

Ballerini later tweeted that she was finally giving herself the freedom to be herself, instead of focusing so much on commercial success.

"I can’t wait to tell you more and talk more when this album comes out," Ballerini tweeted. "I really made it for me and for you. For the first time I didn’t worry about the rest. I hope you love it. I do."

The Tennessee native recently spoke out about the deadly Nashville tornado that wreaked havoc on the city, killing at least 22 people and damaging or destroying more than 40 buildings.

"Oh nashville," Ballerini posted. "Broken heart very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing."

