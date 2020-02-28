Kelsea Ballerini Announces Track List For New Album, Drops 'Hole in the Bottle'

With only a few weeks until Kelsea Ballerini drops her self-titled third studio album, Ballerini just announced the track list for her new record. The singer shared the track list on social media, revealing that she had collaborations with both Kenny Chesney and Halsey on the project.

"My favorite body of music yet," Ballerini posted on Instagram one day before dropping "Hole in the Bottle." "Here are the 13 pieces of me that I get to share with you on March 20th (and one tonight at midnight) WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT?!?"

Ballerini also dropped "Hole in the Bottle," one of the more country songs she has ever released, and while catchy, not as vulnerable or introspective as some of the other songs on Kelsea, including "la" and her current single, "homecoming queen?" Her honesty was intentional, and also the reason behind the record's title.

"I think a lot of people do self-titled as the first album," Ballerini told Zane Lowe for Apple's Beats 1. It didn't feel right to me yet. I just feel like writing every song on it, co-producing it, really getting more self-aware on this album, talking about things I haven't talked about before –– it felt like a first-name basis album. It felt like the one that was like, 'Hey, you do know me, but here's really how it is."

The 26-year-old intentionally poured more of herself into Kelsea than her previous two albums.

"They're just more of more I think, is the best way I can describe it for now," Ballerini recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media, speaking of the 12 tracks on Kelsea. "There's a song with a string quartet. There's two songs with horns. There's two collaborations. There's just more and more.

"I've just had the time this summer to be super hands on with it," she continued. "I've never been so involved in making an album before. I think I have a different sense of pride about it, just because I'm super involved. From the writing of it obviously, but now to the production too. Yeah, it's dope."

Ballerini is nominated for one ACM Award, for Female Artist of the Year, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

