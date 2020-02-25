Luke Bryan Tries to Bring His Entire Family out on the Road

There are a lot of people in Luke Bryan's family, and he wants all of them with him as much as possible. The singer and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have two sons, Bo and Tate, as well as their nephew, Til, and nieces Jordan and Kris, and he tries to bring the entire clan with him on the road whenever he can.

"The only way to feel like you're home is to have your family around, you know, the people that you love," Bryan told Country Living. "The toughest part of going on the road is being away from [my family]. So when I can get my wife and my boys and nieces and nephew with me. . . that's home."

"That's the best feeling in the world because I get to do what I love and I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything," he added.

The Bryans both immediately stepped in to take care of their nieces and nephew after Bryan's sister and her husband both tragically passed away, although Bryan says it is Caroline who deserves much of the credit for taking care of their family members.

"I do it with my wife, hand in hand," Bryan said on the TODAY Show. "The work that she puts in with the children ... I mean, it's just amazing. I look at her phone and it's just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it's the children."

"She's really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them," added the singer.

Bryan is spending some time away from his family in 2020, ahead of his Proud to Be Here Tour. The Georgia native is back on American Idol for his third season, where he feels like he, along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, are all finally hitting their stride.

"We all know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we know how to have fun with one another," Bryan told PEOPLE. "We're all artists, and we have a good idea of how to treat these kids when we say 'Yes' and send them to Hollywood, and when we say 'No.' I think that here, in year three, our identities as judges are at another level."

Bryan's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album will be released on April 24.

