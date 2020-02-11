Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Says Wife Hannah 'Completely Changed' His Life

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney doesn't know what his life would be like without his wife, Hannah Billingsley, nor does he want to find out! Mooney spoke out about his spouse of two years on social media, praising the mother of one (with one on the way), in honor of her birthday.

"Hannah Love you have completely changed my life," Mooney posted on social media, along with a few pictures of Billingsley. "Thank you for being the greatest wife + mother in the entire world. God knew I needed you...without you I’m a runaway train just barely keeping on the tracks. You steady me...but at the same time you still excite me, challenge me, and push me to be better. I love you. Can’t wait to get so old with you that it’s weird we have cell phones. Happy birthday yaooooolllll sexy woman."

Billingsley commented on Mooney's post, echoing his sweet –– and slightly sappy –– sentiments.

"I sure love you, yaaooooollll turkey," Billingsley commented. "God knew I needed you just as much if not more than you needed me! You’re the light of all of our lives. Thank you for making every day an adventure and loving me when I’m not super lovable. Now get home fast and love on me before I get any older."

The couple welcomed their first child, son Asher, in January of 2017, tying the knot the following October. In August Mooney announced that Billingsley was expecting again.

"Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!" Mooney wrote, after Dan+ Shay's "All to Myself" hit the top of the charts. "Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer