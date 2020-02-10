Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Refuse to Choose Their Baby Name Until After He Arrives

With only a few weeks until Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will welcome their first child into the world, the couple still isn't sure what his name will be –– nor will they know until after he arrives. Morris recently opened up about that decision, revealing that both she and Hurd decided to wait until after they meet their son to decide what to call him.

"We're going to keep that to ourselves until he gets here," Morris told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show. "I feel like I've revealed a good amount. And I'd also like to meet him, before assigning the name officially, just because I'm like, 'What does he look like?' It might not be what we think."

Morris will sing at the Houston Rodeo shortly before her son is due to arrive, but she insists she will be able to perform, and make sure both she and her baby are healthy.

"I'll have an appointment with my doctor a couple days before," Morris revealed. "So I'll get the clearance, but I'm thinking I want to bring my doula with me, just for moral support."

Morris is taking every precaution to make sure she and her unborn baby stay safe, even though she acknowledges anything can happen.

"I'm probably going to fly, per my doctor's orders, just because it's a much shorter trip," Morris shared. "It's like an 11-hour bus ride ... Also, I play at 6 p.m., so I'm gonna be back in Nashville I'm hoping by like 9:30, if we time it right. I don't know, this could all be real wishful thinking."

The Houston Rodeo show falls enough before her due date that Morris believes she will be fine to perform.

"I feel like I'm taking it day by day," Morris said. "I still have a ways to go. I'm just listening to my doctors and my body and myself. I think I can do it. I believe in myself."

The Houston Rodeo show is Morris' final performance before she will likely give birth, but she isn't about to slow down after her son arrives. The 29-year-old plans to bring her child with her on the road, and keep him on the road as much as possible.

"It's a real life! They don't know any different," Morris told Taste of Country. "I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible ... I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

"I think it'll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing," she added. "I've heard they never sleep better because a bus is natural rocking and white noise."

Photo Credit: Getty / Dan MacMedan