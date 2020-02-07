Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley Explains Why He Proudly Shows off His Son Ward on Social Media

No one is likely more surprised that Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley as he shows off his 3-year-old son, Ward, on social media than Kelley. The 38-year-old never thought he would share any children he might have on social media, until Kelley and his wife, Cassie, welcomed their son into the world, and everything changed.

"It is funny," Kelley conceded to his record label. "I was always saying before I had a kid, I was like, ‘When I have a kid, I’m not going to sit there, and constantly put on social media, and I still struggle with if I do it too much. I’m just so proud of everything he does, and I love him so much. There’s just so many moments, and you just can’t help yourself. I’m just obsessed with my kid.

"He is my little mini-me, and it's just fun," Kelley continued. "I think when you’re just so proud of something –– it's like you're proud of music you're like, 'I want as many people to have this music as possible!' And I want as many people look at this kid. He is a genius!"

Kelley just shared a sweet video of Ward on social media, while the avid golfer is participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:31am PST

"I'm proud of you, Daddy," the adorable toddler said in the video. "I love you. Bye."

Kelley and his bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood all proudly show off their sweet families in the video for their current single, "What I'm Leaving For." The song, from Lady Antebellum's latest Ocean album, is one of the group's favorites, even though they didn't write it.

"I think about as a music fan growing up, the songs that help me say my emotions when I didn't really know how to," Scott previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. "Going through things, and then you take it a step further now as an artist. We write the majority of our songs but this record specifically this song, but then this record as a whole, the outside songs that we got to interpret are just some of my favorites, I think that we've ever had the opportunity to record.

"This is one of those, because I listened to it and I'm like, 'This is my life,'" she continued. "I was that child because my parents toured [with] Reba for the majority of my childhood, and so I was that little girl and now I'm that mom. I'm that parent. And so, I felt such a true, very present representation of where I am, where we are as a band, but within, with our families."

Lady Antebellum will kick off their Ocean 2020 Tour in May, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae serving as their opening acts. Find dates at LadyAntebellum.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paula Lobo