Former Miss Universe Claims She Was a Victim of Sexual Harassment

Zuleyka Rivera, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2006, claims she was a victim of sexual harassment. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican model came forward in a Telemundo interview earlier this week.

“That’s why I left a specific country that I’m not going to name,” she told Telemundo‘s ¡Suelta la sopa! “I left because I believe in me, in my talent, as far as I have come and what I have coming.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera did not give further details of the alleged incident, but said it was important for women to come forward, notes PEOPLE.

“[There is a] lack of respect for women,” Rivera said. “You have to value yourself and stand your ground.”

Rivera was recently seen in the music video for Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” which has become the most-viewed video on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. She was 18 years old when she won Miss Universe 2006.

After her time as Miss Universe, she began an acting career, appearing in the telenovelas Dame Chocolate, Alguien Te Mira and Aurora. She has a son with basketball player J.J. Barea.

Rivera came forward in light of the #MeToo campaign, which was inspired by Alyssa Milano after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke early last month.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @zuleykarivera