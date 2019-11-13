Zooey Deschanel and ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Make Red Carpet Debut

New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott have officially made their red carpet debut together as an official pair! The new couple have slowly eased fans into their relationship after the two met on Carpool Karaoke in August. Since then, they have been spotted out together while Scott has mentioned here and there that he was dating someone. Most recently, they were seen together on an episode of Dancing With the Stars and they shared a photo on Instagram of them at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

The actress and reality TV star took things up a notch this past Sunday when they arrived at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards together in Brooklyn, New York. The 41-year-old was hosting the event that night and brought his date along for the ride.

Deschanel looked beautiful in a white dress with yellow floral patters, while Scott looked dapper in a burgundy suit, accessorized with a black tie, grey shirt and purple-and-blue pocket square.

Their new romance follows the divorce announcement between Deschanel and her ex Jacob Pechenik, whom she was married to for four years and shares two children with, Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple said in a statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

After Scott and Deschanel started dating, Scott opened up to the media shortly after in regards to dating someone new. When the public realized and found out it was Deschanel, he still managed to keep it as private as possible but did reveal several qualities he looks for in a woman, what he learned from his former marriage and the fact that he wants kids.

“Our new kids’ book talks about how failure is not a bad thing as long as you learn from it,” Scott said. “From my marriage, I learned more about who I wanted to be. With our schedule, it’s hard to be in a relationship, so [I’m going to] be realistic with what I want to accomplish and who I want to do that with.”

“I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” he added. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

