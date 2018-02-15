‘Zoey 101′ Fans React to Jamie Lynn Spears’ Pregnancy With Jokes, Congrats

Jamie Lynn Spears’ second pregnancy proves that Zoey 101 fans never forget.

The former Nickelodeon star announced she was expecting her second child with husband Jamie Watson Sunday with a beautiful family picture of the couple and Spears’ first child Maddie Aldridge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” Spears wrote. “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”

This will be Spears and Watson’s first child together. Spears previously gave birth to Maddie, who’s father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge, in 2008.

Spears’ first pregnancy was the reason the hit show Zoey 101 was cancelled originally, and fans of the show aren’t quite over it, with many joking about the situation as soon as she confirmed her pregnancy.

I’m still a bit salty she ruined Zoey 101 but Congrats https://t.co/FoWCfRQXQU — Kimberly Garrick™ (@KiMBERlY_xO0) December 24, 2017

we definitely not getting a Zoey 101 reunion now😭😭😭 https://t.co/MpWYQlrMtp — daphné falchetti (@iateyourfrog) December 24, 2017

Zoey 101 cancelled again? — Melvin (@melvin2898) December 24, 2017

Still haven’t forgiven her for getting Zoey 101 stopped 😒 https://t.co/ZLM84LCZui — Victoria♡☆ (@nalwovie) December 24, 2017

the one in the middle is the SOLE REASON why we don’t have Zoey 101. https://t.co/EoqwgvyRBx — John Targaryen (@_reidpalmer) December 24, 2017

However, Spears has moved on from her days as a child star and is now a singer-songwriter. In the upcoming year, fans can expect a lot out of the star professionally and personally, she revealed.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” she wrote. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work, and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon.”