'Zoey 101' Actress Says Jonah Hill Forced Himself on Her When She Was 16

Jonah Hill was accused of "predatory behavior" by former Zoey 101 child star Alexa Nikolas, who recounted an alleged incident from her teenage years on Twitter over the weekend. According to Nikolas, her comments are in response to a series of Instagram posts by Hill's former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, in which she accuses him of being an "emotionally abusive," "misogynistic narcissist." As Nikolas noted in her first tweet on July 8th, "After reading Sarah Brady's admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house." In a tweet posted Saturday, Zoey 101's now-31-year-old former star claimed the actor approached her and offered her a cigarette. Nikolas claimed that Hill allegedly assaulted her after they went outside to smoke. #JonahHill didn't hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat," she alleged. "I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."

Hill's litigation attorney Martin Singer told Deadline that Nikolas' accusations were "a complete fabrication" and that "it never happened." Singer described Nikolas as "demonstrably unreliable" and "a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry." Nikolas, meanwhile, told Page Six that the alleged altercation between her and 21 Jump Street star horrified her. "I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry," she says. "Sadly, this wasn't the first time I've been assaulted or objectified as a child." A separate tweet from the actress claimed that the alleged incident occurred when she was 16 and the actor was 24. "I was intoxicated from their alcohol and so none of that helped my decision making afterwards," Nikolas told Page Six. "This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn't even drive yet."

Hill, now 39, and the other party guests were "aware" that she was a teenager at the time, Nikolas claimed on Twitter. As she explained to the outlet, the actors were aware that she and her friends were young since it had already been brought up before they arrived. "I remember my friend talking to them on the phone and then saying that I wasn't able to tell anyone we were going there while we were driving because of our age and what the 'press would do with that if they knew because of who they all were,'" the actress claimed. After they arrived at the get-together, Nikolas alleged that partygoers made "jokes" about their "youth" throughout the evening. "Our age just seemed to encourage secrecy and jokes amongst one another," she claimed. "[They] even at one point [were] pretending to take a drink away and then giving it back while laughing," the Nickelodeon alum alleged. "'Zoey 101' was even mentioned … Nothing was hidden on our end that's for sure. … Our age just seemed to encourage secrecy and jokes amongst one another."

In a tweet directed at Long, 45, Nikolas wrote, "I find it interesting you being in 'Barbarian' as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends." Long's reps told Page Six, "This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago. "While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas." In an interview with an outlet, Nikolas, who has become an outspoken activist against alleged sexual predators and misconduct against child actors, explained that she made the decision not to press charges over Hill's alleged assault because it was late 2008 or 2009 and her mother did not even know that she was there. "I don't think the culture has changed much, honestly," she added. "Which is why I created Eat Predators. It's time for accountability. Power to survivors." Nikolas filed a lawsuit in 2021 against her ex-husband, Michael Milosh, who she married when she was 19. She claimed Milosh sexually assaulted, abused, and groomed her as a minor. Eventually, she decided to dismiss the lawsuit, but she said she would refile it later. Said the actress in her Saturday Twitter thread, "I've been traumatized by men in hollywood. It's truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change."