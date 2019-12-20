Zoe Kravitz Reveals Nude Photo With Peach in Celebration of Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Zoe Kravitz had a cheeky response to President Donald Trump‘s impeachment, sharing a nude photo of herself with a peach in her mouth on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the photo, she covered herself with her hands and arms and closed her eyes while “eating” the peach.

“eat that, 45,” the Big Little Lies star wrote, adding a peach emoji and referring to Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Many of Kravitz’s 5.2 million followers responded with gusto, leaving comments like the “100” emoji and fire emojis.

“Ummmmmmm WHOA SISTER WHOA,” wrote Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

“ImPEACHment never looked so good!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“How lame would it be for me to call you COAT? As in ‘coolest of all time’ whatevs, I did it. It’s done,” another one of her followers joked.

“Tryna like this 45x,” someone else said.

“Grab him by the ‘[peach emoji],’” another wrote.

“Peach in wrong place he won’t grab it,” someone else wrote with two crying laughing emojis.

Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, certainly wasn’t the first or last celebrity to speak out about Wednesday evening’s impeachment vote. Stars like Lizzo, Jim Carrey, Rosie O’Donnell, Kathy Griffin, Tommy Lee, Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano and many more have reacted to the historic news.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on two articles related to his scandal with the Ukraine: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote largely played along party lines, with just two Democrats voting against abuse of power and three voting no on obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted in favor of either article.

While the impeachment means that Trump has been formally indicted on those articles, he is now set to stand trial in January 2020. There, it would take 67 votes from the Senate to remove him from office, which is highly unlikely considering Republicans still hold the majority with 53 seats compared to the Democrats’ 45.

Trump has been vocal in the hours and days leading up to and since the impeachment. In some comments, he has implied that he’s unbothered by the vote, saying at a campaign rally in Michigan Wednesday night during the vote that it “doesn’t really feel like” he was being impeached. In other instances, he has railed against the vote, calling it “partisan” politics and writing on Twitter that it was an “assault on America” and an “assault on the Republican party.”

