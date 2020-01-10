Zoe Kravitz Poses Fully Nude for Elle Magazine, Reveals Reese Witherspoon Is One ‘of Her Best Friends’

Zoe Kravitz’s 2020 is already off to a huge start, as the actress recently posed fully nude for Elle Magazine, and revealed that her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon is one “of her best friends.” In her eye-catching photoshoot for the outlet, Kravitz is seen sitting on the floor with her legs crossed, donning only necklaces made of shells, as well as a shell band in her hair. Elle shared the photo on their Instagram page, and fans of the actress have showing it with comments. One user called her “gorgeous,” while someone else added, “She is just stunning. STUNNING…”

In an interview with the outlet, Kravitz spoke about many things regarding her life and career, saying that she is very close with Witherspoon, in addition to being close with another one of her Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, who was once secretly engaged to her father — singer Lenny Kravitz — when the actress was just a “grumpy teenager.”

Now, however, the pair have a more mature relationship, with Kidman confessing, “I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace.”

Kidman added, “She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger. She’s a triple threat because she can dance, sing, and act. She is deeply feminine, and she always smells so good!”

Newly married, Kravitz spoke about her family life, saying that even though professional acting brings with it a number of complications when it comes to being in close proximity with your loved ones, she is “used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things.”

This also goes for her relationship with her husband, Karl Glusman, she explained, saying, “Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.”

