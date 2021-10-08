‘Zodiac’ Star Mark Ruffalo Has Dubious Reaction to Report Killer’s Identity Has Been Found

Following a new report that the Zodiac Killer’s identity has allegedly been found, actor Mark Ruffalo shared a dubious reaction to the news. Ruffalo starred in the 2007 movie Zodiac, which was a dramatized version of the investigation to find the killer. Taking to Twitter, Ruffalo responded to the news by quipping that he’s “been down this road before” and remembers “a movie about it.” This was a clear reference to the past thriller film. Ruffalo then pointed out that “every few years” there are investigation announcements claiming that someone “figured it out.” However, the actor says he hopes “they got the guy” this time.

The “they” Ruffalo refers to is a group of independent cold-case investigators known as The Case Breakers. It is a group made up of past law enforcement personnel that has around 40 members. On Wednesday, The Case Breakers came forward with evidence, both physical and forensic, that they believe points to the real Zodiac Killer. The group believes that a man named Gary Poste was the infamous serial killer. Poste died in 2018, but the Case Breakers used photos of him and compared them to depictions of the Zodiac Killer.

I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe…maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured if out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac https://t.co/XUcYUzE7gA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 6, 2021

Back in the late 1960s, the Zodiac Killer went on a murder spree that allegedly left more than two dozen people dead, though authorities only have five confirmed Zodiac victims. The Case Breakers believe that they may found a new one, citing the death of Cheri Jo Bates as possibly having been the Zodiac’s first murder. Bates was killed in Riverside, California in 1966. However, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback recently told Fox News that his department fully “believe our Cheri Jo Bates case is not affiliated with the Zodiac case.” He added, “Nothing has changed on that.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also not ready to make any quick assessments on the Case Breakers’ alleged evidence. In a statement provided to Fox News, the FBI clarified that its “investigation into the Zodiac Killer remains open and unsolved.” The FBI continued, “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time.” CNN reported that it has attempted to reach out to Poste’s family for comment on the reports but has not been able to make contact with anyone at this time.