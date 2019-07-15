YouTube Star Emily Hartridge Dies at 35 Following Accident

YouTube star Emily Hartridge died in a tragic accident Friday morning. The 35-year-old died in an electric scooter collision in London. Her death was confirmed by her family with an emotional Instagram post.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram, but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the statement reads. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”

London Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of an electric scooter collision on Queenstown Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to The Guardian, the crash happened at Queen’s Circus roundabout, which was redesigned three years ago. Although the redesign aimed to keep cyclists separate from drivers, it has been criticized for being confusing. Last year, a cyclist was killed there.

Hartridge died in the first fatal collision involving an electric scooter in the U.K., where it is illegal to drive them on public roads.

Hartridge launched her YouTube page seven years ago and has 348,000 subscribers. She gained fame for her 10 Reasons Why videos, which touched on relationship and sex topics.

Her most recent video was posted last week and titled 10 Reasons To Get A Younger Boyfriend, in which she discussed dating Jake, a man eight years younger than herself. In the video, she is presented with two electric scooters for her birthday.

She shared her last Instagram post on Friday, showing herself working out at a boxing club.

After racking up millions of views, Hartridge took her talents to television, appearing in Sketch My Life and hosting Oh S**t I’m 30.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” YouTube said in a statement Saturday. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

Hartridge’s many fans and fellow YouTube creators took to her Instagram page to send their condolences to her family.

“My heart goes out to Emily’s family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers,” Davina McCall wrote.

“I honestly can’t believe this,” Maddie Bruce wrote. “Sending her friends and family so much love I absolutely loved Emily’s account it was so full of light and positivity.”

“Emily is one of the most genuine, kind, funny, intelligent souls I’ve ever met, I am so heartbroken to hear this,” photographer Anouska wrote. “Sending all the love I can possibly send to your family.”

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images