YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Reveals Late 3-Month-Old Son’s Organs Have Saved 2 Lives

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is reflecting on “bittersweet” news following the death of her 3-month-old son Crew. In an Instagram post shared with her followers on Tuesday, the YouTube personality, best known for DIY videos, truths about motherhood, home decor and more, revealed that her late son’s organs have saved the lives of two other children.

“I never got around to posting my maternity pictures with Crew because by the time I got them back, he had already made his VERY fast and furious entrance to the world,” Leach began. “I almost didn’t take maternity pictures because I was just so ‘busy’. I’m glad I did because little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out. And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why.

“We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1 year old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7 month old boy,” she continued. “He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day. But I have peace knowing that he was THE miracle that another family prayed for, and we pray that we are able to meet these precious boys one day.

“In three short months he has touched and changed more lives than most in their lifetime, and despite the pain, I’m so proud God chose me to be his Mother,” Leach concluded.

Following Crew’s passing on Dec. 30 after he was found unresponsive during a nap on Christmas Day, Leach had revealed that she had made the decision to donate her son’s organs to “save another child’s life.” Her husband, Jeff Leach, also confirmed the news on Facebook, writing that they had “made the difficult decision to donate Crew’s organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need.”

Crew was laid to rest on Wednesday, Jan. 8 “in a gown made from my [Leach’s] wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him.”