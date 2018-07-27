YouTube Personality Hannah Hart Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko

YouTube personality Hannah Hart recently announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko.

PEOPLE reports that Hart shared the exciting news on Friday in a video on her YouTube channel.

“The reality that everything changes has always scared me, but I realize now that change is just a part of life,” the food vlogger said. “Change is proof of life, you know? And the big change for me in my life is that I have found someone that I want to spend my life with.

“I asked Ella to marry me and she said yes,” she then revealed. “We’re engaged. We are two engaged people and it’s wild.”

Engaged!! And yes, @heyyyella and I will be filming a video together this weekend with all the details and pics and vids of the proposal! Just wanted some solo time with you all first. 💕 https://t.co/KyYtgqRXDQ — Hannah Hart (@harto) July 27, 2018

The 31-year-old creator of My Drunk Kitchen also opened up to the outlet directly about her relationship and engagement to Mielniczenko, who is an executive producer for Buzzfeed.

“It’s so exciting to share our engagement story. There is just not enough positive queer representation out there of the realities of being in queer relationships,” Hart shared. “It means all the same things as heterosexual relationships. We cry when we get engaged and fall in love and find people we want to spend the rest of our lives with.”

Regarding the actual Hawaiian proposal, Hart told PEOPLE that it nearly did no go as planned due to some unexpected adverse weather and a mix up with the engagement ring that caused Hart to accidentally leave it behind.

Luckily, some travel changes allowed extra time for the ring to be shipped to her and she was still able to deliver a memorable proposal, according to her new fiance.

“I thought she was pranking me because we fake propose to each other in bad situations — like at the line at IKEA on a Saturday — until she pulled out the box,” Mielniczenko said of the moment Hart proposed.

“I saw the ring and it was not what was described at all, but it is something I feel so comfortable wearing,” she added.

Ever since the engagement announcement, many of Hart’s fans have taken to social media to congratulate her.

“This news is 95 percent of my Twitter feed right now and I am so over the moon happy for you both,” one fan gushed while another said, “My sister has just text me this and I’ve cried in the pub. Congratulations!”

Congratulations!!!!! I am so incredibly happy for both of you!!! I wish you nothing but happiness — Olivia Davidson (@LivOD) July 27, 2018

At this time the the couple has not announced a wedding date.