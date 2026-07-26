A Country Music Couple Recently Revealed Their Engagement

A pair of country music musicians recently got engaged.

Singer-songwriter Bailey Morgan and drummer Evan Mayo revealed their engagement this spring with a sweet post-proposal snap.

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Morgan, whose songs include “Nascar Track” and “Debbie Downer,” revealed that Mayo took her on a “fishing” outing. However, the day ended up being more special than a routine outdoor date, with the John Morgan and Chase Matthew collaborator popping the question.

“So I thought we were going fishing…We did not go fishing,” Morgan wrote on Instagram, showing off an engagement ring.

The Nashville music community cheered the couple on in the comments.

“my heart is so happy for youuuu. congratulations!!!” wrote singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez. Another artist, Drew Green, wrote, “👏 love y’all congrats.”

Evan Mayo and Bailey Morgan (Credit: Instagram / evanmayomusic)

Andrea Vasquez commented, “MY FAVORITES IM CRYING,” with a ton of heart emojis for good measure. Jordan Rager quipped, “went fishing.. caught a rock. congrats y’all!!”

The happy couple have not publicized a wedding date as of press time.

Congrats to the happy couple!