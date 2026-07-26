Star of Hit ’70s NBC Show Dies of Cancer: Randolph Mantooth Was 80

Actor Randolph Mantooth passed away earlier this month, according to his brother.

Mantooth, whose long career included a major role on NBC’s Emergency!, “died peacefully” on July 9. Per a TMZ report citing Donald Mantooth, the late actor suffered from “a variety of cancers” in his final years, including throat cancer.

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His place of death was Ventura, California, at an undisclosed hospice facility.

He’s best known for playing John Gage on Emergency!, a paramedic drama that paved the way for decades of first responder dramas like the current ABC hit 9-1-1. The show was a spinoff of Dragnet/Adam-12, was a huge hit for NBC in the ’70s, spawning seven seasons, multiple TV movies and a children’s cartoon series, Emergency +4.

Randolph Mantooth (‘Emergency!’) at the TV Land fifth anniversary celebration in New York City on April, 25, 2001. (Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images)

Montooth reprised his role as Gage in that animated program, as well as in crossover episodes of Adam-12 and Sierra.

After his time on Emergency!, Mantooth would have a steady career as a guest star on multiple hit programs, including Sons of Anarchy, ER, Criminal Minds, Baywatch, Dallas, Fantasy Island, Charlie’s Angels, The Fall Guy, Diagnosis Murder, Ghost Whisperer and Walker, Texas Ranger.

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He also had big runs on the soap operas As the World Turns, The City and Loving.