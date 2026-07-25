Jessica Simpson’s Famous Ex is In Trouble With the Law

Tony Romo, who dated Jessica Simpson when he was playing quarterback for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, has found trouble with the law.

Romo, 46, was arrested in Milwaukee,

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WI. late Thursday night. He was cited for OWI after traveling south on Interstate 43.

Fox 6 Milwaukee obtained an arrest report that showed Romo had been taken into police custody after performing poorly on field sobriety tests. Romo, who is an avid golfer, had been in Milwaukee throughout the week playing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

The former QB was booked, released, and even managed to half-smile his way through a mug shot. He’s scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

News of Romo’s arrest quickly surfaced across social media and the ex-Cowboy was soon back in the public spotlight for seemingly the first time since he and Simpson dated.

The celebrity couple began dating in fall 2007. Pairing one of the most recognizable pop stars in the country with the quarterback of “America’s Team” ensured that they were regulars within tabloids and entertainment sites and programming. Simpson and Romo were even pictured vacationing together in Cabo a week prior to a Cowboys playoff game. Dallas lost the playoff game and fans and media began to speculate that Simpson was a distraction to Romo and the Cowboys. In summer 2009 the couple called it quits.

His NFL career continued without Simpson for another seven seasons and he finished his playing days with more than 34,000 passing yards and 248 touchdowns – both of which are Cowboys records.

Romo, who now serves as an NFL color commentator on CBS’ top broadcasting team, eventually married Candice Crawford, formerly Miss Missouri USA. The couple have three children.

As for Simpson, the 46-year-old “Irresistible” singer married former NFL tight end Eric Johnson in July 2014 after four years of dating. Simpson and Johnson have three children together and divorced in early 2025. Prior to her relationships with Romo and Johnson, Simpson dated musician John Mayer and was married to singer/TV host Nick Lachey for four years.