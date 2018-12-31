Younes Bendjima Pays Tribute to ‘Beautiful’ Ex Kourtney Kardashian in Year Review Post

Younes Bendjima is ending 2018 on a positive note. In a year-end review post on social media, the model gushed over ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated for nearly two years.

Although the two broke up in August, Bendjima, 25, made sure to say a few nice words about Kardashian, 39, in his Instagram post. He shared a photo of her in a series of Instagram Stories, where he called her “beautiful.”

“let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that. you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic],” Benjima wrote.

“it’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go,” he concluded.

The two broke up earlier this year after the 14-year age difference reportedly began to fray the edges of their relationship.

“Near the end of the relationship, the two weren’t getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives.”

The two were spotted at a friendly dinner together a month after their breakup, but they weren’t always that amicable. Shortly following the breakup, Bendjima posted to his Instagram Story about the media trying to “make me the bad guy” after photos surfaced of him and Jordan Ozuna, a waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber. Kardashian’s sisters, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, had a few words to say about that, especially after Bendjima had allegedly said he was going on a “boys trip.”

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’” Kim wrote on Bendjima’s post. Khloé commented, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson” on another post.

A source told ET that Bendjima and Ozuna weren’t romantically linked.

Following the breakup, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spending time getting to know her ex Scott Disick‘s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The three have had dinner together and even vacationed together for the sake of Kardashian and Disick’s three children.