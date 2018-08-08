Younes Bendjima Mystery Woman Breaks Silence After Kourtney Kardashian Split

The woman Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was spotted with on the beach Tuesday is speaking out, denying that she is to blame for the couple’s split.

Model Jordan Ozuna told E! News that she and Bendjima are not a couple. “Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people,” she said, echoing Bendjima’s sentiments that he was simply spending time with friends.

“It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren’t romantically involved in any way, shape or form,” Ozuna added.

Her statement came after an eyewitness told E! News that Ozuna and Bendjima were “together alone” and “kissing all night” while out at a club in Cancun, Mexico.

Photos surfaced Tuesday of the two canoodling on the beach. He and Kardashian had reportedly already split, with a source telling E! that they had “decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split.” A different source said that they “have truly not been getting along.”

After the photos surfaced of Bendjima and Ozuna cuddling, he took to Instagram to call out a tabloid report, claiming that the story was painting him in an inaccurate light.

Over a screenshot of the article, he wrote, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls— (cant have fun with your friends no more). dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho.”

In another Instagram Story addition, he wrote, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Although the couple just returned from a romantic trip to Italy together, the breakup may have been a long time coming. In July, he left a questionable comment on a steamy Instagram post Kardashian shared of herself in a bikini.

“thats what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote in the comments section. While some reports said the model was joking, another source told PEOPLE that Kardsahian’s photos became a point of contention between the couple.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” the source said. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up in the picture.”

