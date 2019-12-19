Yacht Belonging to Marc Anthony Catches Fire, Capsizes While Docked in Miami

A yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony capsized after catching fire while docked in Miami on Wednesday night at the Island Gardens Marina, resulting in a total loss of the boat.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire after receiving a call at around 7:30 p.m. The blaze was under control in around two hours and no other vessels were affected by the flames. A tweet shared photos of units responding and working to make sure the fire did not spread to surrounding boats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

“When crews arrived there was heavy smoke, a lot of flames on this yacht,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told CBS Miami.

A reporter for WSVN shared a video of the yacht after it capsized and wrote that over 45 fire fighters were working to extinguish the blaze from the dock.

More video from Watson Isl.

where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

Anthony’s spokeswoman Blanca Lassalle confirmed to CNN that the 120-foot vessel belonged to the singer and added that Anthony was not on board when the fire began. Around six or seven crew members were on the yacht but evacuated to safety.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

According to TMZ, the yacht, named Andiamo, was valued at around $7 million and sleeps 12 people with five cabins. It also featured satellite TV, WiFi, a Jacuzzi, a barbecue and docking stations for multiple jet skis.

“It’s sad, dog,” Ata Bayrakrtar, a family member of the marina’s owners, told WSVN. “For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it’s important for people’s lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone’s safety, so right now, everything is under control.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin