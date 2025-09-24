‘X-Files’ Legend Confirms Recent Marriage

The truth is out there about David Duchovny’s secret marriage.

While appearing on Today with Jenna & Friends to discuss his debut poetry collection About Time, the former star of The X-Files confirmed he married Monique Pendleberry earlier this year, almost a decade after their romance became public.

Show co-host Savannah Guthrie said on air that the 65-year-old actor had recently married, to which he responded, “I did, in February. Thank you.”

The relationship was made public in 2017 after the two were seen together in Vancouver, Canada, but they have largely kept their relationship behind closed doors and away from the press. He said that none of the poems in his new book are specifically directed at his wife, but joked about his expert status in terms of love.

“I was checking the Amazon sales on the way here this morning and it said I was [the] No. 1 love poet,” he said. “That’s just such a joke because there’s no other love poet out there. I’m one of one.”

Duchovny shares two kids, the 26-year-old West and the 23-year-old Kyd, with his ex-wife Téa Leoni.

The new relationship is a stark change from his stance in May 2015, when he told PEOPLE he would never marry again.

“I don’t think I want to be married again,” he said back then. “I just feel like I’m old!”

Now, he says he is so infatuated with Pendleberry that they “ran off to Santa Barbara and did it at the courthouse there.”