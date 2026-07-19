‘X-Files’ and ‘Shaft’ Actor Recently Passed Away: Charles Cioffi Was 90

We wanted to take a second to remember an actor who sadly passed away earlier this summer.

An online obituary reveals that Charles Cioffi, the longtime movie and television star, died on May 12. He was 90.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cioffi’s name might not ring a bell at first, but he had substantial roles from the early 1970s to the early 2000s. He first notable movie riles came in Klute, the excellent 1971 detective film starring Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland. Cioffi played Peter Cable, the man who hires Sutherland’s leading gumshoe, in that film.

Charles Cioffi promotional photo for the ABC tv movie ‘Peter Gunn’. (Photo by Daniel Watson /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

That release was soon followed by the iconic Shaft, which Gordon Parks directed and Richard Roundtree appeared in as the titular character. Cioffi played the police boss, Lieutenant Vic Androzzi, in that film.

He would later appear in All the Right Moves and Newsies as well as guest star spots in Frasier, Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-O, Kojak, The New Adventures of Wonder Woman, The Practice, NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, Columbo, Ryan’s Hope and the original version of The Equalizer.

Play video

Cioffi would become a part of television history in 1993 by playing a recurring character on The X-Files. He played Section Chief Scott Blevins in multiple episodes; the character is most notable for being the person who assigned Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) to the “X-Files” project with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) in the first episode (“Pilot”).

No further details on Cioffi’s passing, such as cause and place of death are available as of press time.





