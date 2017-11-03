Here’s How Many Women Have Accused Danny Masterson of Sexual Assault

In the post-Weinstein era, women have been coming forward with their allegations of sexual harassment and assault, and it has brought another case to the forefront of the conversation.

Before Weinstein or Toback or any other Hollywood big name was forced into an entirely new kind of spotlight lacking any of the riches and fame, another name in Hollywood made headlines. That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson found himself on the receiving end of allegations that could potentially destroy his career.

In March, three women came forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault in the 2000s during the height of his career. The Huffington Post reported Thursday that that number has since risen to a total of four women. One of his accusers even filed a police report against Masterson in 2004 alleging that he had raped her a year prior. The case failed to move forward when the Church of Scientology, an organization that Masterson is a member of, submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists denying the woman’s claims.

Despite the allegations having been made eight months ago, the buzz around the case fell silent and no updates were provided until recent allegations against other names in Hollywood. As the case against Masterson builds, with supposedly “overwhelming” evidence against him, it has all but stalled.

Masterson has continuously denied all accusations against him.