Woman Sends Six-Figure Sum to Scammer Posing as Brad Pitt

A French interior designer fell victim to an elaborate AI-powered romance scam after someone posing as Brad Pitt convinced her to part with €830,000 ($855,626) for supposed cancer treatments, highlighting the growing sophistication of online fraud.

The 53-year-old victim’s ordeal began in February 2023 following a luxurious ski trip to Tignes, the Daily Mail reports. After sharing vacation photos on Instagram, she received a message from someone claiming to be Pitt’s mother, followed by contact from an account pretending to be the actor himself.

The scammer cultivated a relationship by sending AI-generated images and videos, along with romantic messages. “There are so few men who write you this kind of thing. I liked the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women, it was always very well done,” the victim told French broadcaster TF1.

The scam escalated when the fraudster proposed marriage and promised expensive gifts, requesting €9,000 ($9,277) in customs fees. When the victim mentioned her upcoming divorce settlement from her millionaire husband, the scammer claimed to need money for kidney cancer treatment, using AI-generated images of Pitt in a hospital bed for authenticity.

The deception only unraveled when the victim saw news coverage of Pitt with his actual girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. French authorities have launched an investigation, though the victim, who is currently hospitalized with severe depression, has yet to recover any funds.

The case represents a growing trend in AI-enabled fraud. Newsweek reports that Americans lost over $108 million to AI-related scams last year, with 45 percent of such schemes resulting in financial losses averaging $14,600. This isn’t the first time Pitt’s identity has been exploited – The Latin Times previously reported five arrests in Spain for a similar scam that cost two women more than $330,000.

The scammer maintained the ruse by claiming Pitt couldn’t access his own money due to ongoing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, though in reality, their settlement was reached in December 2024. Throughout the yearlong deception, the fraudster avoided voice calls, communicating solely through text messages and fabricated images.

The incident has sparked discussion about the vulnerability of individuals to romance scams, particularly those involving AI technology. Despite initial skepticism about the account’s authenticity, the victim became convinced through daily messages and increasingly sophisticated AI-generated content. The scammer’s tactical approach – beginning with small requests before escalating to larger sums – is typical of common techniques used in romance scams.

BFMTV reports that the police investigation continues, with the scammer still at large. The case serves as a stark warning about the evolving nature of online fraud and the potential for AI technology to make scams more convincing than ever before.