‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum David Henrie and Wife Expecting First Child

Former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their first child together.

The former Disney star made the exciting announcement via a video posted to his Instagram account Wednesday showing the couple’s balloon popping gender reveal party, the two showered in pink glitter.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First,’” Henrie captioned the video, in which friends can be heard counting down to the big reveal.

“That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother,” the How I Met Your Mother alum joked, adding the hashtags “baby,” it’s a girl,” “shotgun,” “poppa,” and “dad.”

Henrie, who appeared as Justin Russo on the Disney Channel series from 2007-2012, also announced the news on Twitter.

“After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that’s indescribable … [one] I’d never felt before and made my such a better person,” Henrie wrote in a sentimental note on his Instagram Story following the big reveal. “I can not wait to see what being a poppa brings. I can not wait!!!”

Henrie and Cahill tied the knot in April 2017 in an intimate ceremony at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Wilmington, California. The couple was surrounded by family and friends for the old Hollywood-themed wedding, including actors such as Kevin James and former co-star Selena Gomez.

“I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married,” Henrie told E! News at the time. “We’re so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can’t wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate.”

Following their wedding ceremony, the newlyweds reportedly honeymooned in St. Lucia.