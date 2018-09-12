‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum Daniel Samonas Arrested for DUI

Former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Daniel Samonas was arrested for a DUI at Burning Man.

Samonas, who played Selena Gomez’s character’s love interest Dean Moriarty on the Disney Channel series, was arrested and booked for driving under the influence in Pershing County, Nevada sometime between August 25 and September 3, according to TMZ. Those dates correspond to the dates of Burning Man 2018, an event that Samonas attended and posted pictures of on social media.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office reported to PEOPLE that Samonas, 28, had been “driving recklessly” through populated areas of the city and was taken into police custody while at Burning Man. He was later released after posting bond.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is currently awaiting the results of a blood test.

News of Samonas’ arrest comes just days after his Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie was arrested at LAX after he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun while passing through a TSA screening. According to reports, Henrie, who portrayed Justin Russo on the Disney Channel series, had a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol, dubbed as “easy to conceal” on the Smith & Wesson website, in his bag.

Following his arrest for “possession of a loaded handgun,” Henrie was released on $10,000 bail and took to Twitter to explain what had happened, calling the incident an “unintentional” accident.

According to Henrie, the incident occurred after he “unintentionally” brought his “legally owned gun which is registered in my name” to LAX, something that he took “responsibility for.” Henrie, who is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1, apologized for “any trouble it caused” and thanked “the TSA, LAPD and all involved” for “implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country.”

Samonas and Henrie are far from the only former Disney stars to face trouble with the law. Orlando Brown, who starred alongside Raven Symone in That’s So Raven, boasts a lengthy criminal record, including arrests related to drug possession, resisting a police officer, and domestic battery.

Brown’s most recent run in with the law came earlier this month after he was caught on surveillance video changing the locks inside Legends Restaurant & Venue, which is reportedly owned by his friend. When authorities arrived, he claimed that he was authorized to change the locks, though his friend denied the claim. Brown was arrested and booked on $13,000 bail that partially stems from his previous arrests.