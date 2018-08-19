Why Winona Ryder Says She and Keanu Reeves Might Be Married for Real

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married in real life — at least in Romania, as Ryder revealed in a new interview.

While promoting Destination Wedding, Ryder told Entertainment Weekly she thinks she married Reeves while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992 because director Francis Ford Coppola used real Romanian priests during the wedding scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder said, with Reeves sitting next to her.

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” Ryder continued.

“It’s lovely to see you again,” Reeves joked.

Ryder was serious though, reminding Reeves that the priests actually went through the entire ceremony, which ended with them saying their “I dos.”

“We said yes?” Reeves asked.

“Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day,” Ryder said.

“Oh my gosh, we’re married,” Reeves then realized.

While Ryder might be under the impression that simply saying “I do” before a priest makes them legally married in Romania, it is not that easy. Just like any other country, Romania has several bureaucratic hoops to jump through before a union is formally recognized. Plus, if the scene was filmed for the movie, Ryder and Reeves probably were using their fictional names (Mina Murray and Jonathan Harker).

Ryder and Reeves have only made three other movies together since Dracula — A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and the upcoming romantic comedy Destination Wedding. However, the two have stayed good friends.

“Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress,” Reeves told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it’s a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don’t often get a chance to do in films.”

The new film opens on Friday, Aug. 31, and stars Ryder and Reeves as two miserable wedding guests who form a reluctant romantic connection. It was written and directed by Victor Levin (5 To 7) and co-stars DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost and Greg Lucey.

Ryder is a two-time Oscar nominee and stars in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She also starred in Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, Beetlejuice and The Age of Innocence. As for Reeves, he is now working on a third John Wick movie and a long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images