William H. Macy Spotted Holding Hands With Wife Felicity Huffman as They Attend Court Together

William H. Macy is standing by his wife Felicity Huffman‘s side following the college admissions cheating scandal.

The Shameless star and his wife presented a united front when the actress went back to court over her involvement in the nationwide bribery scheme, which led to 50 people getting indicted for allegedly paying up to $25 million to ensure spot for their kids in top universities.

The Desperate Housewives star was spotted wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black flats for her appearance at a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, Us Weekly first reported.

Macy also dressed casually, sporting a sweater, jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap.

The actor was notably not indicted or arrested when Huffman was taken into custody Tuesday. Huffman was released on a $250,000 bond.

Huffman was accused of making a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter, Sofia. She later allegedly made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time for her second child, but decided against it.

The couple has not commented publicly on the scandal, though Huffman shut down her social media accounts, her website and her online store, What the Flicka?, after the scandal news broke.

Days before his wife’s arrest, Macy spoke about the college admissions process.

“We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor,” he told the outlet March 6. “She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools. So yeah, we talk about it a lot.”

He added the time that the girls are “crazy for their mom,”adding: “She’s a great mom. She’s kind of astounding… I’m the luckiest guy on the planet.”

A source who spoke with Radar shortly after the arrests said that Macy always disagreed with Huffman’s methods of securing their daughter’s spot in prestigious institutions.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” the source said.

Fuller House Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were also arrested in connection with the scheme, after being accused of paying $500,000 for coaches to list their daughters as row team recruits at the University of Southern California, despite them never playing the sport.

Both Huffman and Loughlin could face time behind bars should they found guilty of their charges.

Photo credit: Getty Images