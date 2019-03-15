William H. Macy Reportedly ‘Disagreed’ With Wife Felicity Huffman’s College Admissions Plans

William H. Macy reportedly did not agree with his wife Felicity Huffman‘s methods for securing college admission for their children.

The Shameless actor was notably not indicted alongside his wife and 50 other parents earlier this week after a federal investigation found they paid up to $6 million in bribes to secure spots at top universities in the U.S. for their kids.

Despite disagreeing with her involvement in the scandal, a source told Radar Online that Macy is standing beside Huffman as she deals with the legal aftermath of the scandal.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” said a source close to the Shameless star, who has not been charged with a crime.

Huffman, and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin are the most famous names in the landmark case that led to many arrests and charges.

The Desperate Housewives star has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud mail fraud. The actress allegedly paid a proctor $15,000 to take the SAT for her older daughter, Sofia.

The outlet writes that a witness allegedly met with Huffman and Macy in their home and explained how the bribery scheme worked. Macy was not named in the complaint.

“He advised Huffman and her spouse that he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterwards,” court documents alleged. “[The cooperative witness] has advised investigators that Huffman and her spouse agreed to the plan.”

The source adds that Macy was not on board with the scam, which Huffman allegedly also tried to use for their younger daughter, though she did not follow through with it.

“He [Macy] didn’t know the details, but he knew she [Huffman] was trying to do something,” the source added. “He wasn’t fully aware of what she was planning.”

The documents also claim Macy was on a Dec. 12, 2018 call with Huffman and the witness to discuss their younger daughter possibly taking the SAT over a two-day period.

“Do we want two days?” Macy allegedly asked the witness, later saying, “She’ll score higher. Just her base score will be higher if we did it over two days.”

“He was against it and all the pressure. Instead, he wanted his daughter to take some time off and enjoy life for a bit to figure out what she wanted to do,” the source told the publication. “But Felicity was manic about it. She was insistent, but he didn’t want any pressure for his daughter to go to school.”