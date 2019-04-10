William H. Macy Keeps Low Profile, Shops for House Supplies in Wake of Wife Felicity Huffman’s Plea Deal

William H. Macy is focusing on housework after Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty for her involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The Shameless star was spotted leaving a Los Angeles home improvement store Tuesday holding some new hoses and seemingly getting ready to do some spring cleaning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the photo, released by TMZ, here.

Macy’s shopping trip comes a day after Huffman announced in a statement she would be pleading guilty for her role in the bribery scheme. After her arrest in March she was accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores faked.

The Desperate Housewives shard her plans to plea guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement Monday. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” she went on.

She added that her daughter was not aware of her mother’s involvement in the scheme, insisting her hands were clean of the whole scandal.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” the actress said. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman was one of 13 parents who agreed to plea guilty Monday. Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly did not agree to the same deal, which lead to them being charged with a money laundering charge Tuesday. The latest charges mean the couple could face a minimum of five years even with a plea deal.

Huffman could face a few months in prison from her guilty plea, though the official sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.