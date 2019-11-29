Will Smith Vents on Social Media as Turkey Blocks His Path While Crossing Road

Will Smith took to social media on Thanksgiving Day to vent about a turkey that blocked his path while crossing the road he was driving on. The Bad Boys for Life actor shared video on the incident on Instagram, captioning the clip, “Why did the turkey cross the road? No really… why did he do this?! I’m trying to get the fam’ some pies!” In the clip, Smith quipped, “It definitely must be Thanksgiving when you get a damn turkey in the road.”

He eventually honks his horn at the bird and yells, “My dude, get out the street!’

Smith then jokes, “He must have escaped …. get out the street, man.” The clip ends without Smith revealing just how long this fowl standoff took place.

Smith later took to Instagram again to praise his son Jaden on the the successful Thanksgiving Day his I Love You food truck had. The truck offers vegan food options to homeless and low-income families.

“Congrats, Jaden on your successful Thanksgiving ‘I Love You’ Truck,” Smith wrote. “The way that you continue to Give & Contribute to our Human Family brings tears to my eyes. You make your parents proud!”

Smith has had a fairly busy 2019, with the A-list star appearing as the Genie in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, then later appearing in the Ang Lee action-thriller Gemini Man, and next voices a super-spy-turned-carrier-pigeon in Spies in Disguise.

Next year, Bad Boys for Life will open, marking the third major motion picture entry for the hit action franchise.

In the series, Smith plays Det. Lt. Michael “Mike” Lowrey and comedian Matin Lawrence plays Det. Lt. Marcus Burnett, two Miami police officers who seem to keep finding themselves going head-to-head with some of the worst criminals the crime underworld can throw at them.

Per a description of the new film, “Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowrey is in a midlife crisis. Both of them unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they defeated, promises them an important bonus in revenge just as the duo are about to retire officially.”

Bad Boys for Life is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

