Will Meghan Markle Skip Having Knee Socks, Smocking and Vintage Stroller for Baby Sussex?

Royal babies come a whole host of traditions, but with Meghan Markle preparing to welcome her first child in just a few days, fans can expect a few of those traditions to be thrown out the window, as Markle is forging her own path when it comes to royal life.

When Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby does arrive, its fashion sense may be different than that of its cousins, with Sarah Dixon, a former maternity nurse who has worked with friends of the royals, telling PEOPLE that she doesn’t expect Markle to follow tradition and dress her child in certain items of clothing like Prince William and Kate Middleton have.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I really don’t think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate’s children have been,” Dixon said. “I think she will be a very modern parent and will probably take more guidance from friends such as Amal Clooney than she will from Kate.”

Dixon also pointed to Clooney, who shares twins with husband George Clooney, as a possible inspiration for Markle to go for a more modern stroller as opposed to a vintage pram.

“Amal has a Bugaboo for the twins, and I can see her going with their modern designs rather than the Silver Cross,” Dixon opined. “Meghan has a very individual style, and she will incorporate that when she’s shopping for her baby.”

Dixon guesses that Markle will likely turn to a few American brands when it comes to taking care of her baby, noting the Duchess of Sussex’s passion for healthy living.

“I think she will stick to some of her U.S. brands, like Petit Tresor in Los Angeles,” she said. “And I’m sure she will use Honest, the eco-brand founded by Jessica Alba. So many of my clients just love it.”

“She will want to incorporate her own style and her love of all things eco when it comes to clothing for the baby, and she will go for organic cotton for her layette I’m sure,” Dixon added.

It’s already been confirmed that Markle will skip at least one royal tradition and forgo having her photo taken outside the hospital after giving birth to her child.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a recent statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo