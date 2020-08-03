Wilford Brimley's 'Our House' Co-Stars Deidre Hall, Shannen Doherty Fondly Remember Late Actor

✖

Our House stars Deidre Hall and Shannen Doherty both offered touching messages after the death of their co-star, Wilford Brimley. The Cocoon actor died Saturday morning at his Utah home after an illness at age 85. Brimley, Hall and Doherty starred in the short-lived 1986-1988 NBC series Our House, which centered on three generations of the Witherspoon family, who lived together in one house.

"We lost a great one yesterday. Every day with Wilford was a life lesson. Heaven just got a lot more interesting," Hall wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with Brimley on the Our House set. Brimley played Gus Witherspoon, who invited daughter-in-law Jessica (Hall) and her three children to live with him in the series. The children were played by future Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star Chad Allen, Keri Houlihan, and Doherty.

Doherty, who would go on to find stardom with Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, also shared a photo of her on set on Instagram. She met Brimley while working on the show and said Brlimey got her a horse named Brownie and taught her how to ski. "He gave big hugs and told great jokes. He was in fact like a grandpa to me for a very long time. He was talented and will be missed," Doherty wrote.

Brimley's role on Our House was one of his few series starring parts. During his long career, the beloved character actor more often appeared in memorable recurring parts or had one-episode guest roles. He was featured in the 1994 Homicide: Life on the Streets episode "See No Evil," as well as the 1997 Seinfeld episode "The Junk Mail." He also appeared in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger in 1995. His breakthrough acting role was his recurring part as Horace Brimley on The Waltons in the 1970s.

Unfortunately, Our House is not available to stream anywhere. Fans still have fond memories of the show though, as many noted on Instagram. "I thought of you right away. Our House was my favorite show back then and started my journey as a lifelong fan of yours. I’m so sorry for your loss," one fan wrote on Doherty's Instagram page. "Oh no, so sorry for your loss. Loved that show too," another fan added on Hall's Instagram page. "Hugs to all, including his family."

Brimley died on Saturday morning at his Utah home, his representative told TMZ. He was ill for several days and spent time in an intensive care unit at a local hospital. The actor's film credits include Cocoon, The Thing, Absence of Malice, The Natural, Tender Mercies and The Firm. His final film appearance came in 2017's I Believe.