Widow of Actor Omitted From Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Calls out Academy

Tony Todd’s widow is speaking out after the Candyman actor was not included in the segment paying tribute to Hollywood’s late stars during the Emmys Sunday night.

Fatima Cortez Todd told Entertainment Weekly that she was disappointed but not surprised that her late husband was omitted from the “In Memoriam” segment.

“Tony had a long list of TV credits but he was not respected as much by the industry he gave his artistic life,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Monday.

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Although Todd was best known as the iconic, titular villain of the Candyman films, his career included dozens of memorable television roles across nearly four decades, in series like Star Trek, The Flash, The Young and the Restless, and 24.

“He was classically trained and always given great support by his fans. Ultimately, he gave his all because he loved his work. Many times he was told that he should have had a role he didn’t get. He still maintained his generosity of spirit,” Fatima continued. “The award shows look over many who should be honored. That’s on them.”

Todd was also left out of the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment in March, as were several other stars including Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Marianne Faithfull, Bernard Hill, Olivia Hussey, and Martin Mull.

It should be noted that Todd was included in the Emmys’ online “In Memoriam” list, as were some others who were excluded from the broadcast, including Jerry Adler, Graham Greene, Polly Holliday, Lynne Marie Stewart, Jonathan Joss and Hulk Hogan.

Todd died in November at the age of 69. His death was widely mourned by his peers and colleagues. Bernard Rose, who directed him in Candyman, told EW at the time of his passing that he “was the natural heir of Vincent Price, Christopher Lee and Boris Karloff… Like them, he was a classical theatre actor who never treated genre roles with anything less than total commitment. The fans loved him dearly for it, and his work will endure.”