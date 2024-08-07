Why Vanessa Williams Doesn't Use Fillers or Botox

Vanessa Williams says isn't turning to plastic surgery procedures to turn back her biological clock. The former Miss America is all about aging naturally, and gracefully. Williams, 61, told PEOPLE exclusively that she has no interest in touching her face with any needles to keep her fountain of youth flowing.

"We were literally just talking about fillers, Botox, who's had work, who hasn't done work," she revealed. "I have not gotten any... I don't do fillers, I don't do Botox anymore. I haven't had a facelift, I do micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing." She has gotten botox in the past, which she spoke about on her E! True Hollywood Story.

She says she's experienced and continues to experience, a wonderful life that she wants to show through her aesthetic. "I want to look like myself," she said. "I want people to know this face has lived. That's kind of where I am at at this point, at 61."

Luckily, there are others in Hollywood who take the same approach, so she's not bowing down to peer pressure. "I look at Diane von Furstenberg, I just watched her doc. She was talking about embracing the wisdom and the age that you are," Williams said. "Yeah, there's some wrinkles," she continues, "but that's because I have sat out in the sun for too long. But I love the sun, dammit! If the sun is out, I will sit out in the sun and do my crossword and have a nice glass of wine. If that shows on my décolleté, too bad. I'm embracing my age."

Just because she's not going under the knife doesn't mean she doesn't try added health and wellness procedures to keep her feeling her best from the inside out. "I do bio-identical hormones. I do testosterone, progesterone and estrogen. I do sublingual drops for liver, kidney, adrenal," she explained. I do stem cell under my tongue as well. So I've got all the tricks that keep me feeling good. I kick box, I lift weights, I cycle, I swim, I do whatever it takes. I want to stay alive."