Why Neil Patrick Harris Is Causing Backlash on Friday the 13th
A 10-year-old decision Neil Patrick Harris made has resurfaced and social media users are outraged, namely fans of Amy Winehouse. In 2011, Winehouse died due to alcohol abuse. Her struggles with alcohol and eating disorders were long documented in the media and even in her music. Many remember her truthful hit, "Rehab," where she sang about her opposition to getting treatment. Ultimately, it caused her demise at the tender age of 27. Since then, she's become immortalized, with multiple documentaries, think-piece analyses, and other projects centering on her career and life struggles. But apparently, Harris made an insensitive move.
Three months after her death, Harris and his husband, David Burtka, were on the receiving end of criticism when they displayed "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse" at their Halloween party buffet. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his now-husband, Justin Mikita, were guests at the party. Mikita tweeted and deleted a post that read: "Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD's Halloween party last night. Looking good." The photo displayed a gory depiction of a rotting and bloodied corpse, with Winehouse's iconic beehive hairdo, and a glimpse at her tattoos.
The picture has since resurfaced. And no one finds it funny nor appropriate.
Hurt those addiction impacts the most
My 18 year old son died of an accidental overdose. I can’t imagine the additional pain you have caused Amy Winehouse’s parents. Disgusting.— Cassie Mcwilliam (@Cassmcwilliam) May 13, 2022
Millions of people around the world suffer from addiction. Something like the cake and how it relates to Winehouse's downfall was triggering for many.prevnext
Cancel culture is real
@ActuallyNPH That platter you made showing Amy Winehouse's corpse? What kind of psychopathic sick fuck are you?— Monticello Edge (@MonticelloEdge) May 13, 2022
Many couldn't believe Harris was serious. Did he think it through?prevnext
Not a proud American
If you ever wondered why America is going to hell, a small reminder : @ActuallyNPH and his Amy Winehouse corpse cake. Perverted, disordered, demonic. Same thing as @PPFA docs having fetus cakes. Or spirit cooking. #cultureofdeath— NameCantBeLeftBlank (@JacintaMartoJMJ) May 13, 2022
Harris has been put in the category of the disgraced. The corpse cake really rubbed people the wrong way.prevnext
The backlash continues
Do you have the Amy Winehouse cake there, preserved under glass? I'll never watch you in anything again.— Anne Margaret Daniel 🌻 (@venetianblonde) May 13, 2022
People vowed to never watch anything featuring Harris again. He hasn't spoken out about the resurfaced controversy.prevnext
Lost a fan
I will never watch anything you are remotely associated with. I thought the Amy Winehouse thing sounded bad til I actually saw it. What a sick person you are. But you’re a compassionate liberal right? All will be forgotten.— high tide (@hlfw2143) May 13, 2022
The shock never wore off for fans of Harris. In fact, he lost fans as a result of the cake.prevnext
Too soon
Just saw a picture of the “Corpse of Amy Winehouse” I won’t ever be able to un-see it. I was disturbed and disgusted.— Julie Richard (@JulieRi37779099) May 14, 2022
Once people saw it, the damage was done. It's embedded in the minds of millions.prev