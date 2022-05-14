Why Neil Patrick Harris Is Causing Backlash on Friday the 13th

A 10-year-old decision Neil Patrick Harris made has resurfaced and social media users are outraged, namely fans of Amy Winehouse. In 2011, Winehouse died due to alcohol abuse. Her struggles with alcohol and eating disorders were long documented in the media and even in her music. Many remember her truthful hit, "Rehab," where she sang about her opposition to getting treatment. Ultimately, it caused her demise at the tender age of 27. Since then, she's become immortalized, with multiple documentaries, think-piece analyses, and other projects centering on her career and life struggles. But apparently, Harris made an insensitive move.

Three months after her death, Harris and his husband, David Burtka, were on the receiving end of criticism when they displayed "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse" at their Halloween party buffet. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his now-husband, Justin Mikita, were guests at the party. Mikita tweeted and deleted a post that read: "Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD's Halloween party last night. Looking good." The photo displayed a gory depiction of a rotting and bloodied corpse, with Winehouse's iconic beehive hairdo, and a glimpse at her tattoos.

The picture has since resurfaced. And no one finds it funny nor appropriate.