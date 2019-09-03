Why Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Let Her Father Thomas Meet Baby Archie’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in May, and according to The Sun, the newest member of the royal family likely won’t ever meet his maternal grandfather.

The outlet reports that the Duchess of Sussex has no plans to allow her father, Thomas Markle, to meet her son, according to a source.

“It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father any more,” the source claimed. “This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with. It’s obviously heart-breaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son.”

The source also pointed out that Thomas has also never met Harry, though the two have reportedly spoken on the phone.

“Thomas hasn’t met Harry and it’s unlikely he’ll meet Archie either,” they said.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas called his daughter and son-in-law “hypocritical” and stated that he has not met Harry or Archie.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” he said. “Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie,” he continued. “I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

The 74-year-old also took a dig at Markle and Harry for traveling on a private jet, a move that earned the royal couple significant backlash last month.

“You can’t portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family,” he said. “Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.”

“I’ve still never met my son-in-law,” Thomas continued. “Why couldn’t Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets.”

While Archie may never meet Thomas, he has spent plenty of time with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, who was in England to help her daughter with the birth of her first child. Archie and his parents are currently preparing for a trip to Africa later this month, with the trio set to visit South Africa. Harry will also visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo