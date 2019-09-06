Why Kendall Jenner Refused to Meet Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kendall Jenner’s nerves got the best of her when it came to the opportunity to meet Brad Pitt at brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday service. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, the model admitted she fled the scene of the Sept. 1 service after learning Pitt was there at the same time.

“I literally left early,” Jenner recalled.. “I just saw Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

When Fallon asked why the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t want to introduce herself to the actor, she reasoned, “Isn’t there a saying like, ‘Don’t ever meet your superhero?’ Or whatever? I don’t know, I just love him so much I was like, ‘I’m just going to leave it at that’ and leave. I get so nervous!”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an eye on matchmaking for Pitt, whom she thinks would be a great date for singer Rihanna.

“I feel like, come on,” Jenner said. “They’re so gorgeous!”

Jenner has been open about suffering from anxiety in more serious ways than avoiding a Hollywood hunk, revealing in a January 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she had been waking up in the middle of the night “with full-on panic attacks.”

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

While she tries to ignore the comments on social media, Jenner admitted, “some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

Living her life in the spotlight, as wonderful as it’s been, has definitely contributed to that: “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

