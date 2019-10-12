Why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Fans Won’t Stop Talking About His Hand

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hopes his fans will be buzzing about the trailer for Jungle Cruise, but thousands are still fixated on his hand. Back on Sept. 23, the hardest-working man in showbusiness showed off his giant hand, complete with a tiny reptile for scale. Thanks to his experiences in the ring and in big action blockbusters, his hands are not completely smooth, a fact noticed by his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:56pm PDT

“Here’s the deal with these things,” Johnson wrote in the caption, referring to his little reptile friend. “a) they’re very cute. c) they taste great. [light snack].”

The post drew comments from The Rock’s fans, as well as the celebrities he works with.

“Your hands are gross,” Johnson’s Ballers co-star Rob Corddry joked.

“Use some moisturizer guy. Looking a little dry,” Scott Eastwood wrote.

Corddry later returned with a long joke about how his original post and another comment he made may have caused damage to his relationship with Johnson.

“I’m really in hot water now. I mentioned my previous response to your replies in my therapy session with Dwayne today and he pointed out, as some of you have, that I had spelled his name wrong,” Corddry joked. “I tried to explain to him that I suffer from alphabet blindness but he could barely hear me over his sobs. We’re still working on our friendship and trying to find time outside of therapy to just hang out but my only day off is on leg day and his cheat day is during my ‘Improv for divorcees’ intensive. Anyway, we ended the session by shaking hands (gross) and promising each other that we would both try not to do dumb things that make him cry. Thanks again for setting me straight guys. I’ll update you on our progress over and over and over again.”

Many of Johnson’s fans said his rough hands were proof of just how hard he works at entertaining the world.

“Those are the calloused hands of one of the hardest working men on the planet,” one person wrote.

“Those hands are sexy. Those are a real man’s hands,” another wrote.

“Those are hand of a hard working man!! You can tell,” another added.

Those hands could also be used to run for president if Johnson wants to. One person excited for the prospects of a Rock run include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the most famous Ballers fan and a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Who doesn’t like The Rock? And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices — don’t they just knock you out?” Warren told Entertainment Weekly. “Those vests and the pink shirts…Oh man, it is eye candy.”

In July 2018, Johnson told Vanity Fair he considered running for office in 2020, but said that is not in the cards.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020. It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills,” Johnson said at the time. “There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020.”

Johnson will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which opens on Dec. 13. He can be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters on July 24, 2020.