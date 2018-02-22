Why Blac Chyna Has Not Filed a Police Report Yet

After Blac Chyna‘s sex tape with ex-boyfriend Mechie leaked Monday, the model’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Chyna would be calling in the cops to try and determine the person involved with leaking the NSFW footage.

But there’s a reason Chyna hadn’t filed a police report as of Tuesday, her other attorney Walter Mosley told Page Six. Because it’s a “high-profile case,” the legal team had to schedule an appointment with a Los Angeles Police Department detective from the “proper unit” in order to file a report, he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “proper unit,” the publication reported, would be the robbery-homicide unit, which also deals with sexual assault.

“There are a lot of different agencies that are involved in this and it’s a high-profile matter, too,” Mosley said of the delay. “It will be done this week.”

Bloom condemned the leakage as a crime to PopCulture.com exclusively Tuesday, saying, “Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

“I’ll be reviewing these options with my client and we expect to take action very soon,” she added.

Mechie has denied leaking the footage himself, and will reportedly also be pursuing legal action.

The footage, which depicts Chyna in a sexual encounter with a man whom Mechie claims is him, was leaked on Twitter by an anonymous account Monday.

Sources close to Chyna told TMZ Wednesday the scene was shot on her cell phone last July, but insist she showed the footage was shown to no one. The publication is also reporting that the phone was not stolen physically, and there has been no obvious evidence of hacking at this point.

Mechie says after he shot the vid on Chyna’s phone, he gave it back to her, and never got a copy of the video.

This isn’t the first time Chyna has become the victim of an alleged revenge porn crime.

In July, Rob Kardashian posted various NSFW shots of his ex to Instagram amid their messy break-up and custody battle over daughter Dream.

After his account was suspended, Chyna’s legal team fought to have the invasion of privacy charged as a revenge porn crime in California.

On Good Morning America soon after, Chyna revealed the impact the photos being posted had on her.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?” she said. “And I’m like ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MaurizioGlovia